Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) lauded Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's decision to release his film, Sitaare Zameen Par, exclusively in theatres. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide on June 20, 2025.

Taking to their X handle, the MAI shared an appreciation letter for Aamir Khan, calling the actor's decision to exclusively release his film in theatres a "significant moment" for all the cinema operators in India.

In the letter shared on Thursday, MAI wrote, "Multiplex Association of India (MAI) proudly applauds Mr. Aamir Khan for his visionary and resolute decision to release his film, Sitaare Zameen Par, exclusively in theatres on 20 June 2025. In an era wherein media and distribution platforms have become increasingly fragmented, Aamir Khan's choice to back the theatrical format reaffirms the enduring power of the big-screen experience."

It further read, "Known for his deep connection with audiences and exceptional commitment to meaningful storytelling, Aamir's move sends a powerful message that cinemas remain the premier destination for community-driven, immersive storytelling. It also serves as a rallying moment for multiplexes and single screen theatres all over the country."

Kamal Gianchandani, the President of MAI, called Aamir Khan one of the filmmakers who has always put the "audience" first over other business needs.

Gianchandani hailed Aamir's decision to exclusively release 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in theatres, calling it a "significant show of confidence" of the actor in theatres.

"Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who puts the audience first. His decision to bring Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively to cinemas is a significant show of confidence in theatres and the shared magic of the moviegoing experience. Indian exhibitors thank Aamir Khan for standing by theatres. As we continue to welcome audiences with renewed energy and world-class films, Sitaare Zammen Par will remain a shining example of cinema's resilience and its irreplaceable magic," said Kamal Gianchandani, President, MAI.

Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis India, also lauded Aamir's bold decision. He wrote, "Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who creates for the theatrical experience. His decision to back cinemas with Sitaare Zameen Par is a significant moment for all of us. It's not just a film release; it's a message of unwavering belief in theatres. We're incredibly grateful to Aamir Khan Productions for boldly standing by cinemas. Sitaare Zameen Par is exactly the kind of film that brings people to theatres, thoughtful, moving, and made for a collective experience."

MAI concluded the letter with hashtags "ThankYouAamir and SitaareZameenPar".

Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is the spiritual sequel of 'Taare Zameen Par'. It also stars Genelia Deshmukh in the prominent roles. (ANI)

