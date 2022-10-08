New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Renowned music composer duo Salim and Sulaiman Merchant, who are known for independent tracks featuring diverse musical influences, have unveiled 'Salaam', the first song from their 'Bhoomi 22' album.

The track is a curtain raiser for the duo's new album, 'Bhoomi 2022', and collaboration between Salim-Sulaiman and Ayisha Abdul Basith, a 17-year-old UAE-based singer and digital content creator known for her spiritual songs on social media.

Lyrics for 'Salaam', which was released on Salim-Sulaiman's record label Merchant Released on October 6, have been given by Kamal Haji. 'Bhoomi' is a series of songs that are part of India's tradition with devotion, fused with elements that have a very new age sound.

Speaking to ANI about the same, composer Salim said, "This is 3rd season of Bhoomi. We always include devotionals, one Sufi song, and bhajan in our album. Music always connects people and we are getting tremendous responses from everywhere for 'Salaam'. 'Bhoomi' has 10 songs. Our second song will be released on 20th October, Sunidhi and Ash King are the singers."

Sulaiman added, "We always try not to hurt anyone's sentiment. We have tried to collect all the songs from each corner of India and trying our best to spread happiness around the world with the help of music."

'Bhoomi 2022', a musical movement by Salim-Sulaiman in association with GoDaddy started 2 years ago and follows the successful grand chapter of 'Bhoomi 2021'.

Salim-Sulaiman brings together all the musicians from across India, bringing authenticity to the musical influences in varied melodies across the nation. (ANI)

