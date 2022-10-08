Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday, celebrated the Jawan schedule wrap and shared his fun experience from the sets on social media. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor treated fans with his much-anticipated film new update. Is Thalapathy Vijay Part of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Atlee Celebrating His Birthday With the Superstars Leave Fans Curious.

He tweeted, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets...saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for your hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!"

Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet

Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food.Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2022

Thalaivar Rajnikanth graced the sets of Shah Rukh. He watched the movie Nayanthara. The caption indicated that he partied with Anirudh Ravichander. Shah Rukh thanked Thalapathy Vijay for feeding him during the shoot. He also thanked the Jawan film director Atlee and his wife Priya for the hospitality and the chicken recipe that he wants to learn.

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's first look poster shared by Shah Rukh created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Jawan Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan’s First Look From Atlee’s Film Leaves Fans Excited For Its Theatrical Release!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is all set to make his silver screen return after four years with Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The action-packed film is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023. Apart from Pathaan, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)