Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): 'Harley Quinn' Valentine's Day edition is coming to HBO Max. The newest episode of the wildly popular adult animation series, titled 'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special,' will premiere on HBO Max in February 2023.

As per the official logline quoted by Variety, "The special will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine's Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year."

According to Variety, a fourth season of 'Harley Quinn' was just ordered by HBO Max after the third season recently came to an end. It was one of the planned DC-related movies and TV shows that didn't get abandoned as a result of the Warner Bros.-Discovery merger.

Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk, Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others are among the voice actors who will be featured in the special.

Executive producing 'Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special' are Dean Lorey, Patrick Schumacker, and Justin Halpern, who created 'Harley Quinn' for television. Cuoco, Sam Register, and Jennifer Coyle all serve as executive producers. Produced in cooperation with Warner Bros. Animation by Halpern and Schumacker's Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Cuoco's Yes, Norman Productions.

This is the most recent 'Harley Quinn' project HBO Max has ordered outside of the main series. (ANI)

