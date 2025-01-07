Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Music maestro AR Rahman celebrates his 58th birthday today. On this occasion, several B-town celebs, family and his close friends extended their heartwarming birthday wishes to the musician.

The filmmaker Aanand L Rai who collaborated with AR Rahman on the films 'Raanjhanaa' and 'Atrangi Re' penned a heartfelt message for the musician through his Instagram handle. He wrote,

"Behati Ganga, khubsurat pahaad, udte badaal aur a r rahman.... hum 'tere ishk mein'... hamesha ( Flowing Ganga, beautiful mountains and AR Rahman, we are in love with you) Happy birthday maestro @arrahman"

He shared a beautiful snap of themselves as they stood near a river with a picturesque mountain in the background.

YRF Picturs also wished the musician 'Happy Birthday' by sharing a beautiful portrait of him.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies extended their heartwarming wish for the Oscar-winning musician.

'Jab We Met' director Imtiaz Ali took this opportunity to extend his birthday wishes to the two music legends Diljit Dosanjh and AR Rahman through Instagram handle.

Raheema Rehman, daughter of AR Rahman called him 'best dad' while wishing birthday.

Meanwhile, on his 58th birthday, the Grammy and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman along with his KM Music Conservatory launched the Bharat Maestro Awards to honour the legacy of Indian classical music legends and inspire future music icons.

These awards will aim to recognise the timeless influence of Indian classical music while nurturing the next wave of musical talent.

AR Rahman said, "The greatest joy of a guru is to witness the success and growth of their students, and it is this bond that the Bharat Maestro Awards seeks to celebrate. The idea behind instituting this is for it to be more than just an award; it's about connecting the past, present, and future of music, and uniting us all through the language of sound"

The singer is known for songs like 'Jai Ho', 'Enna Sona', 'Tere Bina', 'Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera', 'Rehna Tu' and others. He won the Oscar for his song 'Jai Ho' in 'Slumdog Millionaire' in 2009. (ANI)

