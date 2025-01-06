Los Angeles (California) [US], January 6 (ANI): Zendaya's appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes has grabbed headlines, with fans speculating that she and Tom Holland might be engaged, E online reported.

The 'Challengers' star turned heads at the event, donning a breathtaking burnt orange custom Louis Vuitton gown, accompanied by a Bulgari diamond necklace.

However, what truly caught the attention of her admirers was a striking diamond ring on her left hand's ring finger, prompting many to wonder if she and her 'Spider-Man' co-star have taken a major step in their relationship.

The couple, who went public with their romance in 2021, has kept their personal life relatively private, but their shared history on-screen and off has made them one of Hollywood's most adored couples.

Zendaya was nominated for Golden Globes 2025 Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for her role in 'Challengers'.

As soon as the pictures of the 'Euphoria' star were shared on the official X handle of Golden Globes, fans were quick to notice the huge diamond ring on her left-hand engagement finger.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Well congrats to Zendaya and Tom on the engagement i think?? That is ROCK," alongside images of the glittering jewel.

Another fan highlighted that the gold band on Zendaya's ring "doesn't match any of the other pieces she's wearing," further fueling the engagement rumours.

Despite the buzz surrounding her ring, Zendaya and Tom have yet to comment on the engagement speculation.

Their relationship has remained strong and public over the years, with both speaking fondly of each other in interviews.

Zendaya recently shared how it felt working alongside Tom on the 'Spider-Man' films.

"It feels pretty normal. That's how we met," Zendaya said during an earlier interview as per E! News, reflecting on the casting process for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

She went on to emphasize the sense of safety she feels when working with Tom, "You feel extra safe with the person you're acting beside. I love working with him."

Zendaya also praised Tom's dedication to his craft, describing him as "so talented, and so passionate about what he does," noting that his commitment is one of the things she admires most about him, as per E! News.

While the pair have not yet addressed engagement rumours, the couple is currently preparing to return to the big screen in 'Spider-Man 4'.

Tom Holland confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October that production is underway, saying, "It's happening. Everything's good to go. We're nearly there. Super exciting," as per E! News.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards celebrated the best in film and television, featuring presenters such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Dwayne Johnson, and Michelle Yeoh.

The event was broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+ in the US, with exclusive streaming available via Lionsgate Play in India. (ANI)

