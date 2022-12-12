Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) "Business Baazi", a quiz show for budding entrepreneurs, will start streaming on MX Player from December 16.

The series comes from MX Player's content arm – MX Studios, in partnership with Bada Business, the makers said in a press release issued on Monday.

The 13 episode-show is hosted by Aparshakti Khurana and features comedian Dr Sanket Bhosale.

"Business Baazi" will feature three teams of two students from different schools and colleges in each episode, determining one winner at the end of it. Qualifying rounds will be spread over nine episodes.

A total of 27 teams will be hosted over the span of the series, with three episodes reserved for the semifinals. The grand finale will see the winner take home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Khurana said he is looking forward to the premiere of "Business Baazi".

"To be honest, I have hosted many shows, but Business Baazi was hands down the most challenging and phenomenal experience of them all. These young minds hold a depth of knowledge and I believe it is so very important to recognise and nurture this talent, the future of India," the actor-host said in a statement.

"I loved the idea of adding a comedy segment to this fascinating quiz show, it really brings a smile on the faces of these bright students and more so, it really adds a hatke twist to the format of the show," added Bhosale.

According to Suresh Menon – content & creative head at MX Studios, "Business Baazi" is for all aspiring and budding entrepreneurs.

"... we hope it strikes a chord as we continue to cater to our audiences with quality offerings and further bolster relationships with them," he further said.

Business coach Dr Vivek Bindra, CEO and founder of Bada Business, will appear as a start-up guru on the show.

