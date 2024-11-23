Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Saturday (November 23) announced his 24th feature film, to be directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The actor, known for movies such as Premam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Love Story, made the announcement on the occasion of his 38th birthday. "#NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema," Chaitanya wrote on Instagram along with a poster. The new movie will be produced by the banners SVCC and Sukumar Writings. IFFI 2024: Nagarjuna Akkineni Unveils Season 2 of ‘Krish, Trish and Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum’ Animated Series at International Film Festival.

Naga Chaitanya Unveils Poster of His 24th Film

Dandu, known for directing the 2023 hit Virupaksha, also shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram handle. "Thrilled to kick off my next project with Naga Chaitanya! It's an honour to team up with my Virupaksha crew once again as we build an exciting new world," he said. Chaitanya will next star in Thandel, alongside Sai Pallavi.