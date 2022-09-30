New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Indian folk singer Nanjiyamma, who was presented with the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer during Friday's ceremony, sang a song before Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee Asha Parekh.

Nanjiyamma sang the song from the award-winning film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' after she was conferred with the award by President Draupadi Murmu.

For Nanjiyamma's performance, along with Parekh, the organizers and Union ministers were seen clapping their hands to the song's beat.

Meanwhile, Parekh was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke award on Friday, following which she expressed gratitude by saying, "It is a huge honour to have received Dadasaheb Phalke Award. It makes me very grateful that the recognition comes to me just one day before my 80th birthday."

Asha Parekh made her debut in films as the female lead in the film 'Dil Deke Dekho' in 1959 alongside Shammi Kapoor. She was only 16 at the time.

This year, at the 68th National Film Awards, there were 50 categories with over 300 feature films and 150 non-feature films competing for the prizes. There were 30 different languages in the movies.

Led by director-producer Vipul Shah, a 10-member jury, comprising eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across Indian cinema announced the awards back in July 2022. (ANI)

