Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh penned an adorable birthday note for his father and veteran singer Nitin Mukesh.

On Friday, Neil posted a beautiful picture of his parents on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt birthday wish.

Calling Nitin 'guiding light, mentor and God', he wrote, "Happy 75th Birthday, PAA @nitinmukesh9. Today is your special day, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude and love for everything you've done for me. You are the most selfless human being I know. You're not just my father; you're my guiding light, my mentor, and my God. Your wisdom, kindness, and unwavering support have shaped me into the person I am today."

"I'm so grateful for the values you've instilled in me, for the sacrifices you've made for our family, and for being a constant source of strength and inspiration. You're the best father in the world, and I feel blessed to have you in my life," he added.

Neil concluded with a sweet words that read, "Here's to many more years of love, laughter, and adventure together! I love you more than words can express. Happy 75th Birthday, PAA."

Sophie Chaudhry reacted to the post and commented, "Biggest hug and happy bday uncle."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil was last seen in the musical drama 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate'.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate is led by Jacqueline Fernandez as Pearl and Neil Nitin Mukesh as Gagan, alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles.

Neil, who plays Gagan Ahuja, the mentor to the SuperSonics, in a press note said, Playing Gagan Ahuja was both challenging and exciting. Gagan is an intense and disciplined musical legend who holds the SuperSonics' legacy close to his heart. His journey in 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate' reflects the struggles of an artist's life, where passion and dreams are often misinterpreted as arrogance and self-obsession. "

He added, "In reality, it's a journey of self-discovery and finding one's true purpose. As someone with a musical legacy, music holds a special place in my heart. The energy and talent of the cast made this project truly unforgettable. I hope the audience will share our excitement and enthusiasm for the show."

'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate' is streaming on JioHotstar. (ANI)

