New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Streaming giant Netflix and Ekta Kapoor's production banner Balaji Telefilms Ltd on Saturday announced a long-term creative collaboration to develop a wide array of projects across various storytelling formats.

As part of the partnership, Netflix and Balaji will "deliver fresh and culturally resonant content" tailored for streaming audiences.

Also Read | Emily Ratajkowski Birthday: She’s a Red Carpet Royalty Winning Your Hearts (View Pics).

It will span across Balaji Telefilms Ltd's various divisions, including Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital, a press release said.

The first offering from the collaboration is an untitled series currently in advanced stages of development, with more projects expected to follow soon.

Also Read | Rekha Says 'Umrao Jaan' Re-Release Is Like 'Old Love Letter Being Opened by New Generation', Actress 'Lives and Breathes' Film Even Now.

"At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world's leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us," Kapoor said.

"It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere," she added.

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, described Kapoor as “a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture even before hashtags existed”.

"Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience's pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades.

"At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey,” Shergill said.

Balaji and Netflix have previously worked together on several acclaimed films such as "Kathal", "Pagglait", "Jaane Jaan", and "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare". PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)