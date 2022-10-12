Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Vasan Bala's next directorial venture "Monica, O My Darling" is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: From Deepika Padukone to Richa Chadha, Take a Cue From These Actresses for Perfect Henna Patterns This Karva Chauth Vrat.

"Monica O My Darling, premieres on 11th November! #MOMD #MonicaOMyDarling," Netflix India posted on Twitter.

The film marks Bala's third feature directorial after the unreleased “Peddlers” and the 2018 action-comedy “Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota”. He also directed the short 'Spotlight' in the “Ray” anthology from Netflix.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Turns 80: Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda Celebrates Father's Birthday by Twinning With Him in Ethnic Wear (View Pics).

Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on “The White Tiger”, while Apte has starred in their projects “Sacred Games”, “Ghoul” and “Lust Stories".

The first trailer of "Monica, O My Darling" was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)