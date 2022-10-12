Happy Karwa Chauth! The most important fasting festival for Hindu women is finally here, and you must begin the preparations for the auspicious day before it’s too late. Karwa Chauth 2022 will be observed on October 13, Thursday. On this day, women dress in red for the festive celebrations as it is considered that they must dress as a bride or Dulhan on this holy day. Just like any other Hindu festival, applying Mehndi remains an integral part of the celebration as it is believed to be a tradition that every fast-keeping woman on Karwa Chauth must follow. So, have you decided upon the beautiful Mehndi designs for this year’s fasting festival? Don’t worry, as we’ve got you a list of B-town celebrities who adorned their hands with lovely Mehndi patterns for the occasion of their weddings. From Deepika Padukone to Richa Chadha, take a cue from these actresses for perfect Henna patterns this Karva Chauth Vrat.

Deepika Padukone

Her intricate Mehndi design is filled with lotuses, paisley, peacocks and other lace detailing. What's better than this lavish traditional design that suits every occasion perfectly? Karwa Chauth 2022 Mehndi Designs: Apply Easy and Beautiful Henna Patterns for Front and Back Hands and Make Karva Chauth Celebrations More Special

Priyanka Chopra

Though her Henna design is just as traditional as any other bride, she personalised it by having a guitar drawn on the backhand to symbolise her husband, Nick Jonas’ musical profession. Her Mehndi also included motifs of peacocks, flowers and camels.

Anushka Sharma

Her symmetrical Mehndi design is equal parts elegant and traditional. She kept it classic with motifs of beautiful flowers, paisleys, leaves and small strokes for a simple look. Anushka’s not-so-heavy Henna pattern fits the style guide for Karva Chauth Vrat.

Alia Bhatt

She ensured that her minimal style didn’t fade away for her nuptial celebrations with Ranbir Kapoor. She kept it classy with an infinity symbol, her beau’s lucky number 8 and his initial letter ‘R’ inscribed for her wedding Mehndi. Alia Mehndi can be your apt choice if you wish to go for this minimalistic style.

Mouni Roy

Her stylish Mehndi can be a delight for all the ladies looking to add a tint of drama to their Mehndi design. The signature style of drawing the husband’s initials for the Mehndi is done right, with Mouni flaunting Suraj Nambiar’s initials “SN” on the back of her hands, beautified with intricate Henna designs. Karwa Chauth 2022: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif's Red Outfits To Seek Ideas From This Year

Richa Chadha

How can we not adore the new Bollywood bride’s Mehndi design? Richa flaunted Ali Fazal’s initials on her Henna-adorned hands. She also had a small kitty face drawn at the backhand to keep her wedding look cool and peppy, just like her own self!

So many designs to choose from, isn’t it? Beautify your hands by glancing at the Mehndi style guide of these Bollywood queens who made their Henna designs to be the choice of every other festive occasion. Have a happy time adorning your hands with such classy Mehndi designs!

