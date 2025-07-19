Washington DC [US], July 19 (ANI): Fans of the animated Spider-Man franchise will need a little more patience. Sony has delayed the release of 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' by three weeks, reported Deadline.

The film will now hit theatres on June 25, 2027, instead of its previously scheduled release on June 4, 2027.

According to the publication, the third chapter will continue the journey of Miles Morales and his group of multiverse web-slingers. The last film, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023),' ended on a cliffhanger. In that film, Miles found himself in a different universe, where he came face-to-face with a darker version of himself, a version that had become the villain known as the Prowler.

The story will pick up with Miles on the run, and fans are eager to see how characters like Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker try to help him. The new date gives the makers more time, especially after production delays caused by the 2023 strikes.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)' won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. Along with Across the Spider-Verse, the two films have earned over $1.08 billion worldwide, showing how much love fans have for this animated universe.

The upcoming movie is directed by Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson, and written by David Callaham, Phil Lord, and Christopher Miller. Lord and Miller are also producing the film alongside Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Jinko Gotoh.

Sony also announced another animated film, Buds, which is now set for release on March 12, 2027. (ANI)

