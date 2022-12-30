Washington [US], December 30 (ANI): Nick Cannon continues to expand his family as the American TV host and rapper has welcomed his 12th child, a daughter, with model Alyssa Scott. The duo lost their first child, Zen, in 2021 after a battle with brain cancer.

According to Fox News, on Thursday, Scott took to Instagram and shared that she and Cannon have welcomed their second child together. "HI BABY," she wrote before revealing that the child was born on December 14.

Also Read | Aamir Khan to Star Along With Jr NTR in KGF Director Prashanth Neel’s Next – Reports.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmw1X1tv5CU/

In a separate post, Scott referenced her late child with the television host.

Also Read | The Rise of Dean David: From a Gun Violence Victim-Survivor to a Famous Puerto-Rican Singer.

"Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever," she wrote.

Scott continued, "I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying, "it's a girl" and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face."

"I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!" Scott concluded the caption of her video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmwnC2kuiww/

In November, Cannon announced the birth of his eleventh child, a daughter, Zeppelin Cannon, with Abbey De La Rosa, reported Fox News.

At the time, he shared a message on Instagram, writing, "You are the definition of steadfast and virtuous and it is my continued duty to make you and our children feel valued and protected every single day! BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!"

Cannon has three children with Brittany Bell, Golden, Powerful, and Rise. He welcomed his first child with Lanisha Cole, daughter Onyx, in September, and son Legendary Love with Brie Tiesi in July, as per Fox News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)