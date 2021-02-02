Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Nick Jonas opened about his dream of raising 'many' kids with his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra sound to be on the same page when it comes to starting a family.

In an interview with E! News, the 'Sucker' star spilled the beans on hoping to share 'many' children with wife Priyanka Chopra, someday.

The 28-year-old singer told that his wife's happiness is his top concern and added, "She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together,"

"You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that," he further said.

Jonas, who hopes to start a beautiful journey with Chopra, continues to say that, "It's going to be a beautiful journey and I hope for many, or whatever that is. We'll go figure that out when they get there, but for now, it's just about making sure we're good."

While on the other hand, the 'Desi Girl', Priyanka Chopra who is hogging the limelight with her stupendous performance in 'The White Tiger' also shared that family is a big part of her life and is always been a part of her dreams.

During the promotions of her film, she also said "I'll take what I get, you know? Leave it up to the God almighty," in an interview with E! News.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nick Jonas who was a coach on The Voice season 18, will be returning in the role for the new season that debuts on March 1, 2021.

Whereas, Priyanka Chopra who was last seen in 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao has announced her hair care range 'Anomaly' a few days back. She is also busy in promoting her autobiography memoir, 'Unfinished' and will also feature in the upcoming romantic drama 'Text for You', directed by Jim Strouse. (ANI)

