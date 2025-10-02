Washington DC [US], October 2 (ANI): Nicolas Cage stars in the trailer for 'The Carpenter's Son', a biblical horror film co-starring FKA twigs, Noah Jupe and Isla Johnston.

Magnolia Pictures and Magnet Releasing debuted the trailer for the upcoming horror flick from writer-director Lotfy Nathan, which takes place in a "remote village in Roman-era Egypt" that "explodes into spiritual warfare when a carpenter, his wife and their child are targeted by supernatural forces," according to an official synopsis, reported People.

"Joseph (Cage), Mary (FKA twigs) and their teenage son Jesus (Noah Jupe) have lived for years under threat, clinging to their faith and traditions," the description continues. "But a stopover in a small settlement unleashes growing chaos when a mysterious stranger (Isla Johnston) tries to entice young Jesus to abandon his devout father's rules."

"With every pull of temptation, the boy is lured into a forbidden world, as a terrified Joseph realises that a demonic power is at work," it adds.

Jesus is soon followed by "violent, unnatural events," per the synopsis, and he begins to experience nightmarish visions of the future."

"Finally, he learns the fearsome truth about his new playmate, as well as the child's real name: Satan," it concludes, according to People.

The Carpenter's Son is the latest thriller for Cage, who also made waves in recent years in films like The Surfer and Longlegs, both released in 2024.

The 'Longlegs' director, Osgood Perkins, shared last year that Cage "didn't want to improvise" on the set of Longlegs, despite being told that he could.

"I said, 'You can say whatever you want,' " recalled Perkins, 51. "He said, 'No, no, no. I just want to say what you've written. I don't want to change anything,'" as quoted by People.

Cage, the filmmaker added at the time, "really wanted to do a disappearing act" with his sinister titular villain: "He really wanted to go under prosthetics, which he hadn't really done, I don't think, in any movie before," as per the outlet.

The Carpenter's Son is in theatres on November 14. (ANI)

