Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have taken legal action against YouTube and its parent company Google, seeking INR 4 crore in damages over alleged AI-generated deepfake videos. The petition, filed on September 6, 2025 follows a recent Delhi High Court order protecting the couple’s personality rights. ‘Divorce Wale Kahan Gaye?’: Netizens React As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Heartfelt Birthday Wish for Husband Abhishek Bachchan, Silencing Separation Rumours.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Sue YouTube

According to legal documents reviewed by Reuters, the Bachchans have requested the removal and permanent ban of all such videos, calling the content “egregious” and “sexually explicit.” They also urged the court to direct YouTube to block their videos from being used to train rival AI models, citing the growing risks of artificial intelligence misuse.

AI Bollywood Ishq Channel Targets the Couple

The couple specifically pointed out a channel named AI Bollywood Ishq, which has over 259 videos and more than 16.5 million views. Among these, one viral clip allegedly shows Aishwarya Rai with Salman Khan in a pool, while another depicts Abhishek in fabricated scenarios, such as kissing an actress or reacting angrily to altered clips of his wife. Aishwarya Rai Moves Delhi High Court Against Misuse of Her Identity, AI-Morphed Content; Court to Pass Order Protecting Personality Rights of Bollywood Star.

The Couple Raise AI Training Concerns

In their petition, they warned, “Such content being used to train AI models has the potential to multiply the instances of use of any infringing content i.e. first being uploaded on YouTube being viewed by the public, and then also being used to train.” The actors also raised concerns about YouTube’s policy, which allows creators to consent to their videos being used for AI training. “Allowing creators to consent to their videos being used to train AI models is dangerous, because content that misrepresents them could eventually be multiplied by AI itself,” they argued. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Moves Delhi HC To Stop Fraudulent Use of Her Identity, Exploitation of AI-Generated, Morphed Images for Sexually Explicit Purposes.

Case Highlights Need for Personality Rights

India currently has no specific laws covering “personality rights,” but this case is seen as one of the most significant attempts by Bollywood celebrities to challenge deepfake misuse and push for stronger digital regulations.

