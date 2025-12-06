Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, honoured artists and artisans at the celebration of the Swadesh flagship store at Eros, dedicating the evening to India's incredible legacy of artists and National Award-winning artisans.

The celebration was attended by numerous celebrities, adding a touch of glam to the event. Addressing the media, Nita Ambani honoured the National Award-winning artisans and called them the "pride of India and the stars of tonight."

She said, "We welcome you to Swadesh. Today, we are celebrating the beginning of the festival season by honouring our artists and artisans. They are the pride of India and the stars of tonight. Today, we have with us several National award-winning artists and artisans. With happiness and respect, I would like to welcome them. They come from all across India. From Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, and Jaipur. Let's give them a big round of applause. They are the true pride of our time. Have a great festive season."

The artisians who were honoured by Nita Ambani include Biren Basak, Padma Shri Awardee (2021), renowned for Tangail and Jamdani weaves; V. Panneerselvam, Tanjore painter honoured with the Shilp Guru Award (2019) and National Award (2011); Shammi Bannu Sharma, seventh-generation miniature painter and National President Awardee (2014); GhanShyam Sarode, celebrated Paithani textile designer and handloom revivalist, and Gunjan Jain, Odisha Ikat textile artist and National Award winner (2024).

Apart from the artists, several noted Bollywood celebrities and industrialists also attended the event in their stunning outfits.

The Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone attended the celebration on the day of the Dhurandhar's release.

The couple looked stunning as they posed for the photos.

Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, arrived with his wife Shloka Mehta at the Swadesh celebration to honour the Indian artists and artisians.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor also attended the Swadesh celebration. While Janhvi opted for a strapless dress, Khushi chose formal wear, including a blazer.

Karisma Kapoor wore a simple white saree with a yellow border. The actress paired her saree with a full sleeves white blouse.

Raveena Tandon also arrived at the event in a black saree accessorised with a red necklace.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh, along with his wife Genelia Deshmukh, attended the event. Genelia dazzled in a red saree while Riteish looked handsome in a black sherwani.

Several other celebrities attended the event, including Madhuri Dixit, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Aditi Rao Hydari and others.

Another highlight of the celebration was the installation of the handmade toys, figurines, textiles, woodwork and sculptures from across the country, honouring India's craft traditions.

Swadesh shared a photo of the woodwork and sculptures on their Instagram handle on Thursday.

"Crafted entirely from handmade toys, figurines, textiles, woodwork, and sculptures from across the country, this installation celebrates the living heritage of our artisans. Standing before it, Nita Ambani reflects Swadesh's vision, to honour India's craft traditions in their purest form and reimagine festive storytelling through the hands that keep them alive."

The evening at Swadesh was a tribute to the country's timeless artistry, narrated through craft, culture, and heirloom elegance. (ANI)

