Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani marked the 75th birth anniversary of the legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, honouring the extraordinary artists who have played a significant role in transforming the maestro's legacy into living expression.

In a warm and thoughtful gesture, Nita Ambani felicitated acclaimed artists Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Suresh Wadkar, Sivamani, and Taufiq Qureshi, recognising their dedication to the craft of music.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway's Career Renaissance; How the 'Interstellar' Star Overcame 'Hathahate' To Rule 2026 – Details Inside.

She also honoured the deep creative bond they shared with Zakir Hussain, and the exceptional vision that brought the celebration to life with renowned theatre director Feroz Abbas Khan, adding more to the spirit of the evening.

Zakir succumbed to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease, on December 15, 2024. His final rites were performed at a San Francisco cemetery, where family members, close friends, and musicians paid their respects.

Also Read | Ryan Gosling Hosts SNL 2026: Harry Styles Cameo and Anoushka Shankar Performance Go Viral (Watch).

Ustad Hussain's family, in a statement, said he died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a disease that causes scarring of the lungs. This scarring causes breathing to become progressively difficult.

Zakir Hussain, son of the legendary tabla player Alla Rakha, blended traditions with global influences to create masterpieces that transcend language and culture.

The rhythms produced by him on his tabla continue to stay alive in the hearts and minds of his fans. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)