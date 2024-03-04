Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani gave a special performance on the finale day of her son Anant Ambani and soon-to-be-daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On Sunday, she performed Vishwambhari Stuti, a sacred hymn dedicated to Maa Ambe which she has been hearing since her childhood. Taking to Instagram, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center shared a video of her performance and wrote, "Celebrating tradition and invoking the divine, Mrs. Nita Ambani presents a stirring performance to the Vishwambhari Stuti, a sacred hymn dedicated to Maa Ambe, the embodiment of power and strength. She has been hearing this hymn since her childhood during every Navratri. Tonight, as she performs with grace and devotion, she seeks Maa Ambe's blessings for Anant and Radhika's journey of togetherness. She also dedicates her performance to her granddaughters, Aadiya Shakti and Veda, and to all young girls, who symbolise feminine energy." Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding: Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh Enthrall the Guests With 'Mere Dholna' Live Performance at the Celebrations (Watch Video).

The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded on March 3. Celebs and noted personalities worldwide had congregated in Gujarat for the festivities. Among the guest list were Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, famous sports personalities such MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar among others. A few days ago, Nita Ambani spoke with Radhika Merchant about the pre-wedding function of her son Anant Ambani. She shared the relevance of art and culture and how she is "passionate" about them, saying, "Throughout my life, I have been inspired by arts and culture. It has deeply moved me, and I am passionate about it." Is Radhika Merchant's Dress at Her Pre-Wedding Celebrations with Anant Ambani Inspired by Blake Lively's 2022 MET Gala Outfit?.

Watch Nita Ambani's Performance of Vishwambhari Stuti:

While talking about her son's wedding, she mentioned, "When it came to my youngest son Anant's wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes - first, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from; it's where Mukesh and his father built the refinery. I started my career by converting this arid and desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community."

"Second, I wanted the celebration to be a tribute to our arts and culture and a reflection of our heritage and culture created by the hands, hearts and hard work of our talented creative minds. Sanskriti aur parampara ye neev hai Bhartiye sabhyata ki aur is prachin aur pavitra Bharat bhumi ko main dil se naman karti hu." Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is set to tie the knot with industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, later this year.