The pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been a dazzling display of sophistication and style. Radhika's attire at the cocktail night on March 1, 2024, has been inspired by Hollywood's Blake Lively, showcasing her impeccable taste. Radhika wore an elegant pink off-shoulder dress by Versace, subtly modifying it to fit the occasion. The dress featured intricate embellishments and delicate lace, evoking an ethereal charm. Radhika opted not to wear matching gloves or a lavish train, creating an understated yet captivating look. The outfit bore a striking resemblance to Blake Lively's Met Gala ensemble from 2022. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Smile As They Pose With Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap (View Pic).

Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Look Resembling Blake Lively's MET Gala 2022 Outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haute Lifestyle (@hautelifestyleofficial)

Radhika Merchant and Blake Lively (Photo Credits: X)

