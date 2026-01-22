Mumbai, January 22: Anant Ambani, the youngest scion of Reliance Industries, is known for owning one of the world’s most extraordinary luxury watch collections. Adding a new milestone to that legacy is the Jacob & Co. Vantara, a breathtaking, one-of-a-kind high-jewellery timepiece reportedly valued at over USD 1.5 million.

Crafted by renowned watchmaker Jacob & Co., Vantara is inspired by the Vantara Global Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre in Gujarat, India. According to the brand, the watch is conceived as a tribute to one of the world’s most ambitious wildlife conservation initiatives. At the heart of the dial sits a meticulously hand-painted figurine of Anant Ambani, symbolising stewardship and responsibility toward nature. Mukesh Ambani's Son Anant Ambani Gifts Lionel Messi INR 10.9 Crore Richard Mille RM 003-V2 Tourbillon Watch During Vantara Visit.

Surrounding the figurine are finely sculpted depictions of a lion and a Bengal tiger, iconic species that Vantara is dedicated to protecting. Framing this scene is a striking green camouflage motif built entirely from precious gemstones. The watch features 397 hand-selected stones totaling 21.98 carats, including demantoid garnets for electric green brilliance, richly saturated tsavorites, tonal green sapphires, and white diamonds that add light and structure. Every gemstone is individually cut and set by hand to create depth, contrast, and organic movement. Anant Ambani Stops Poultry Van, Rescues Chicken From Being Slaughtered During His ‘Padyatra’ to Dwarka; Video Goes Viral.

Beyond Vantara, Anant Ambani’s collection also includes the Jacob & Co. Epic X Ram Janmabhoomi Titanium Edition 1, created in collaboration with Ethos Watches, further highlighting his affinity for watches that blend heritage, artistry and meaning.

More than an expression of wealth, the Vantara watch stands as a powerful example of responsible luxury, where fine horology, high jewellery, and conservation come together in a single, unforgettable masterpiece.

