Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): The team of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially dismissed viral reports claiming the director has been hospitalised.

The clarification comes after social media was flooded with unverified posts alleging that the National Award winner had been rushed to a Mumbai hospital following a sudden medical emergency.

Also Read | Dipika Kakar Surgery: Actress Has Emotional Moment With Son Ruhaan Before Cyst Removal Procedure (Watch Video).

The rumours gained significant traction around Bhansali's 63rd birthday, which he celebrated this Tuesday.

The lack of immediate information led to widespread concern among fans and film industry colleagues, sparking a surge in online searches for verified medical reports.

Also Read | Seedance 2.0 Release Date: Official Website, Delay Reasons and How To Get Access.

However, no official hospital statements or medical records were ever produced to support these claims.

To put an end to the speculation, Bhansali's representatives released a formal "Family Statement" via official social media handles.

The statement clarified that while the filmmaker did visit a medical facility, it was for a planned procedure rather than an emergency.

"Mr. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is doing absolutely fine. He has gone in for a routine medical check-up and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely appreciate the love, care, and concern shown by everyone," the statement read.

The director, who made his debut with 'Khamoshi: The Musical' (1996), is one of India's most celebrated cinematic voices.

Known for hits like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and 'Devdas', he has earned National Film Awards for 'Black', 'Bajirao Mastani,' and 'Padmaavat'. Most recently, he helmed the period drama series 'Heeramandi.'

He has recently teamed up with director Ketan Mehta for the historical drama 'Jai Somnath'. Set against the backdrop of 1025-1026 CE, the film will explore the plunder of the Somnath Temple by Mahmud of Ghazni. Produced under Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, the project is slated for a 2027 release. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)