Former MP and veteran Malayalam actor Innocent died on Sunday at a private hospital here. He was 75. The actor, who was under treatment at the hospital since March 3, breathed his last at 10.30 pm. Innocent Dies at 75: Netizens Pay Tribute to the Late Malayalam Actor-Comedian.

"He was infected with Covid and had respiratory issues along with multiple organ failure resulting in heart failure," the hospital said in a release. He was admitted to the critical care unit of the hospital and was on ECMO support. Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) is a form of cardiopulmonary support where the patient's blood is pumped and oxygenated outside the body using a machine. Innocent, Malayalam Actor and Ex-MP, Dies at 75.

The actor-turned-politician has reportedly not been well for some time.A few years ago, he had been diagnosed with cancer but in 2015 he announced that he was finally cured from the disease.