Malayalam actor Innocent who was know for his comedy and acts, has passed away at the age of 75. The condition of popular Malayalam actor Innocent was not good, he was admitted to a private hospital. He was under ECMO support, ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation and it pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest. Innocent Health Update: Malayalam Actor’s Health Still Critical, on ECMO Support- Reports.

#Malayalam Actor, ex-MP #Innocent passed away Also served as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (#AMMA), from 2003 to 2018 pic.twitter.com/Mv8jF975KR — Breaking Movies (@BreakingViews4u) March 26, 2023

