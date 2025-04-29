Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 (ANI): The release date of NTR Jr and 'KGF' fame director Prashanth Neel's film has been unveiled.

On Tuesday, the makers shared that NTR Jr and Prashanth Neel's upcoming movie, which is tentatively titled 'NTRNeel', will hit the theatres on June 25, 2026.

Taking to their social media handles, the production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts shared the new release date poster and wrote, "A Massacre by the dynamic duo delivers a notice for a havoc-filled experience. 25 JUNE 2026. You'll hear the loudest chants! #NTRNeel."

They also added that a special glimpse will be released on Jr NTR's birthday on May 20 next month.

The film went on floors in February 2025 at Ramoji Film City.

The film's team took to their social media and shared a picture from the sets. They further jotted down the caption, "The SOIL finally welcomes its REIGN to leave a MARK in the HISTORY books of Indian Cinema! #NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses MAN OF MASSES @jrNTR #PrashanthNeel @MythriOfficial @Ntrartsoffl @NTRNeelFilm"

The film is bankrolled by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju under Mythri Movie Makers and NTR arts banner.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, NTR Jr will also be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji's 'War 2' (ANI)

