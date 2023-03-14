Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Nupur Sanon will be seen in a comical series 'Pop Kaun'.

Excited about the project, Nupur said, "It's essential to retain the purity of telling a story that entertains. When I read the script of Pop Kaun, I felt it was a rollicking comedy that had its heart in the right place. OTT is something that people are binge-watching widely. I just wanted to be part of the content that audiences are gravitating towards. Pop Kaun is designed as an entertainer and we couldn't have had a better platform than Disney+Hotstar which has a wide reach. I am grateful for the opportunity that has come my way and I hope that in future I get more such opportunities to prove my mettle irrespective of the platform."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the comedy show also stars Kunal Kemmu, Satish Kaushik, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Saurabh Shukla, Nupur Sanon and Jamie Lever in the lead roles and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 17, 2023.

Nupur, younger sister of Kriti Sanon, will also be seen in the film 'Noorani Chehra'. It is a romantic comedy, directed by Navaniat Singh. Neeta Shah, Aarushi Malhotra, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Nandini Sharma, and Bharatkumar Shah have backed the project.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is also a part of the film. The team wrapped up the film in April this last year.

On the day Nupur wrapped up the shooting schedule, she had penned a heartwarming note for the entire team of Noorani Chehra. "And, it's a wrap. Just finished shooting for my debut film Noorani Chehra and the feeling is unreal. So much love and respect for the entire team that helped this 'newbie' evolve into the beauty and depth of Hiba." "Thank you to my director @navaniatsingh sir who guided me all along and yet allowed me to have my own vision of the character...so lucky to have had you as my director and friend. Thank you to my producers @kumarmangatpathak ji @suniel9 ji @sharmadeepakr ji #rajeevmalhotrasir @gorgeousneeta for believing in me and my potential .. I hope I didn't let you guys down," she had posted. (ANI)

