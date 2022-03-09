Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): It's singer Stebin Ben's birthday today, and he has received a heartfelt birthday wish from his rumoured girlfriend Nupu Sanon.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my favourite guy. The most powerful voice and the softest heart I know! That's you!@stebinben."

Also Read | Halsey Shares Birthday Wish for 'Twin' BTS' Suga With a Cute Collage of Him Cuddling Her Son Ender!.

Alongside the loved-up post, Nupur shared an adorable picture with Stebin.

According to several reports, Nupur and Stebin have been dating for a while now. However, the two have not spoken about their relationship publically yet.

Also Read | Radhe Shyam Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Prabhas And Pooja Hegde's Epic Love Tale.

For the unversed, Nupur is actor Kriti Sanon's younger sister. She had featured alongside Akshay Kumar in the music video of the hit song 'Filhall'. She is currently busy working on her debut film 'Noorani Chehra'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)