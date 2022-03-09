Singer-songwriter Halsey extended heartfelt birthday wishes to BTS' Suga, who has turned a year older on Wednesday. Halsey, who has been a collaborator and good friend of Suga, took to her Instagram Story and shared a strip of three black and white pictures in which Suga could be seen cuddling her son Ender. BTS Suga Birthday: Did You Know The Rapper Created His BT21 Character On His Dog Holly?

She captioned the post as, "happy bday twin," and dropped a black heart emoticon.

Check Out The Picture Below:

Halsey's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, BTS' J-Hope also wished Suga by sharing a video from their car ride together. "Happy birthday my brother," he wrote alongside the clip.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)