Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Nupur Sanon penned a beautiful birthday wish for her husband and singer Stebin Ben.

Taking to Instagram, Nupur shared heartfelt voice notes, expressing her love for Stebin. Through these voice notes and some unseen photos, she offered a glimpse into their love story.

"Voicenotes From Wifey. On your special day, @stebinben, I thought of putting together little pieces of our story...the ones that quietly brought us together for life. Happy Birthday, my love. Know that I love you with all my heart," she captioned the post.

Reacting to Nupur's post, Stebin commented, "Honestly, out of words. This touched my heart more than you know. Thank you for such beautiful voice notes."

Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon, younger sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, got married on January 11, 2026, in Udaipur. Their wedding was also attended by many Bollywood and television celebrities, including Dinesh Vijan, Varun Sharma, Mouni Roy, Rohit Dhawan, Disha Patani, Manish Malhotra, Tejasswi Prakash, and Karan Kundrra, among others. (ANI)

