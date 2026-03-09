Nearly a year after its theatrical debut, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par is now gearing up for its OTT debut. The film will be out on Sony LIV soon. Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par premiered in theatres in June 2025, ranking as the sixth-highest-grossing Hindi-language release of the year at the Indian box office, and was subsequently made available for a fee on YouTube's on-demand platform. Now it is all set to kick-start its OTT journey. Aamir Khan Launches ‘Sitaaron Ke Sitaare’ Trailer, Calls Parents of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Actors the ‘Real Stars’ in Emotional Documentary (Watch Video).

'Sitaare Zameen Par' OTT Release Soon - Watch Promo:

What Is 'Sitaare Zameen Par' About?

The film follows Gulshan Arora (played by Aamir Khan), a basketball coach whose life takes an unexpected turn after a drunk-driving incident lands him in community service. As part of his sentence, he is assigned to train a team of neurodivergent players for a basketball tournament.

"What begins as a reluctant responsibility soon transforms into a deeply personal journey, as Gulshan discovers the team's resilience, spirit, and extraordinary outlook on life - ultimately realizing that they become his greatest teachers."

Exclusive Video: 'Sitaare Zameen Par' Director RS Prasanna on Working With Aamir Khan and the Special Cast

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Cast

'Sitaare Zameen Par' featured Aamir alongside Genelia Deshmukh, Ashish Pendse, Aroush Datta, Aayush Bhansali, Rishi Shahani, Gopikrishnan K Varma, Rishabh Jain, Vedant Sharma, Simran Mangeshkar, Samvit Desai and Naman Misra.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' Official Trailer - Watch Video:

