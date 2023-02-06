Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has started shooting for the upcoming drama-thriller 'Akelli'.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 'Chhalaang' actor treated fans with a behind-the-scene along with a caption, "Lights, camera, action."

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Faces Backlash on Twitter For Walking on India's Map in the New Promo Video for North America Tour.

Nushrratt was seen through the camera lens and in the picture focus was on the movie's clapboard.

The film is shot in Iraq and revolves around how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or Cardi B, Whose Dramatic Gaurav Gupta Outfit Did You Like More?.

'Akelli' is helmed by Pranay Meshram, who has worked as an associate director for various projects and will debutant as a director with this film.

The film is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana & Shashant Shah.

Speaking about the film, the producer and Founder of Dashami Studioz, Nitin Vaidya shared, "We are thrilled to announce Akelli starting Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her character in this film symbolizes a lone woman's battle against all odds. The film's subject is very different and as a storyteller Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt's last release, 'Janhit Mein Jaari' collected positive reviews from critics who credited her for having the potential to pull films with a strong subject. Set in the small town of Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, the movie weaves the tale of a small town sales girl 'Manokamna' who sells condoms for a living. Nushrratt plays the feisty female hero in the movie who sets out to break taboos around sex and contraceptives.

Directed by debutant Jai Basantu Singh, the film was written by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who directed 'Dream Girl' in which protagonist Ayushmann Khurrana is cast as a cross-voicing man who has phone sex in a woman's voice with men.

She will be next seen in 'Chhorii 2', 'Selfiee' and an untitled pan-India film alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)