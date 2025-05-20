Los Angeles, May 20 (PTI) Comedian and host Conan O'Brien has become the latest addition to the star cast of "Toy Story 5".

Written and directed by Andrew Stanton, who worked as a writer on the previous four films, "Toy Story 5" is produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Disney.

Also Read | What Is the Age Gap Between Vishal and Sai Dhanshika? Find Out As Tamil Actors Announce Wedding in August 2025.

O'Brien will voice the character of Smarty Pants in the film. His team shared a video post on the Instagram handle on Monday, where the actor confirmed the news.

"I have got big news, I am going to be in 'Toy Story 5'. Isn't that crazy? Legendary franchise. These films are amazing. I can't believe this," he is heard saying in the video.

Also Read | Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal Attend Screening of Satyajit Ray's Iconic 1970 Movie 'Aranyer Din Ratri' at Film Festival.

He said he initially wanted to play the role of Woody or Buzz until he was introduced to his character.

"But anyway, then they showed me this new character, Smarty Pants. It's the best character of them all. I far prefer this character. I don't even wanna play Woody or Buzz anymore, even if they beg me. I'm Smarty Pants; I love this," he added.

"Toy Story 5" is slated to release in US theatres on June 19, 2026.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)