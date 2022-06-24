Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Hollywood actor Olivia Cooke is set to feature in filmmaker Kelsey Bollig's directorial debut horror-thriller movie, 'Breeders'.

The horror project 'Breeders' would mark Bollig's first feature film, who is slowly rising to fame for some of her notable horror short films. Filmmaker Adam McKay originated the idea of the movie. He would be producing the film alongside, Todd Schulman's production company Hyperobject Industries, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Although the logline or the synopis of 'Breeders' is kept under tight wraps, a source has revealed that the film would be of the horror-thriller genre, similar to actors Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan's thriller 'Fresh', which followed the storyline of a 'dating-gone-wrong'.

Erin Westerman, the president of Lionsgate Entertainment Corporation which would be streaming the latest horror-thriller praised Bollig for her 'horror sensibility', reported The Hollywood Reporter. He further added that Cooke is the 'perfect' fit for thr role in 'Breeders'.

"Her films come straight out of a horror sensibility she's been honing her entire life, and Breeders is a perfect example -- it'll be terrifying and Olivia Cooke is perfect for it. It's also a thrill to be working with Adam, who originated this idea and will shepherd Kelsey's project with expertise and a first-rate sense of story." admitted Westerman.

Meanwhile, talking about Bollig, she has been working in the field of horror genre ever since a child. At the Hollywood Shriekfest Horror Film Festival, Bollig bagged her award in screenplay when she just a 12-year-old for her 'Big Kids Play Manslaughter' feature, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The director also won critical acclaim for her first short film 'Asking for a Friend' which has received 18 awards till date, including the best horror comedy alongside the best director. Bollig's second horror short film, 'The Fourth Wall' also won the title of the best horror movie at two film festivals.

Meanwhile, Cooke is currently seen in the Apple TV+ show, 'Slow Horses' opposite actor Gary Oldman, reported The Hollywood Reporter. She would soon be featuring in the highly-anticipated HBO series 'House of the Dragon' slated to release on August 21 this year. Cooke will be playing the role of Alicent Hightower in the series. (ANI)

