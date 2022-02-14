Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): In Bollywood's reel-life, romance may be defined through perfect romantic dinners and matching outfits. This Valentine's Day, real-life couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared "what matters" in a relationship.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, newly-married actor Katrina Kaif shared a bunch of beautiful pictures, embracing her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Further, she wrote, "We may not have been able to have the romantic dinners this year, but u make the difficult moments better and that's what matters."

Vicky and Katrina, fondly called VicKat by fans, tied the knot in a grand yet intimate wedding ceremony on December 9, 2021.

Soon after the wedding, the two had often been managing long-distance due to work commitments.

Meanwhile, the couple was spotted hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. VicKat were reportedly coming back home from London. (ANI)

