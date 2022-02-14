Ivan Reitman peacefully passed away in his sleep on February 12, 2022. Confirmed this morning by his family, the legendary director passed away at the age of 75. Reitman is one of the most popular and celebrated directors of Hollywood. Having made movies like Ghostbusters, Dave and Twins, Reitman has had a huge impact not only on the film industry as a whole, but on filmmaking in general. Ivan Reitman, Ghostbusters Director, Passes Away At 75.

Some of Reitman films have a really close place in my heart considering just how influential they were to me and helped develop my love for films. He was a high-concept director that made sure to give his best with every project and entertain the audiences. So to remember him, we are taking a look at five of his films that we will remember forever. Richard Donner Dies at 91: From Superman to Lethal Weapon, 5 Iconic Movies of the Great Filmmaker That Will Dominate Over Cinema Geeks Forever! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Twins

Don’t let the reviews fool you, Twins is a hilarious ride from start to finish. Featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Devito as a pair of estranged twins (I just crack up hearing this), Twins sees them reunite together and become more loving brothers while trying to adjust to each other’s lives. It has a bunch of hilarious scenes, and the chemistry of the leads makes this all the more enjoyable.

Meatballs

Meatballs saw the dawn of partnership between Bill Murray and Ivan Reitman. Meatballs was also Reitman’s first career hit, and one that launched him. Meatballs sees an introverted kid befriend someone who teaches him to loosen himself up and just have a bit of fun. With a great camp setting, this is one comedy film that you will enjoy.

Stripes

Stripes follows a taxi driver and a teacher enroll into the army because they are just bored with life. What follows is them causing complete chaos while having to put up with their humourless drill sergeant. Stripes is a comedy that will leave you in stitches and one that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s damn fun from start to finish, and one of Reitman and Murray’s best.

Dave

After the president suffers a stroke and goes into a coma, Dave, a regular man and a lookalike of the president is asked to fill in the role. What follows is Dave running the country in a better way which ends up complicating things for him. It’s a great concept that’s executed to perfection thanks to Reitman’s impressive directing.

Ghostbusters

Well what can’t be said about the original Ghostbusters that already hasn’t been said. Ghostbusters follows failed scientists teaming up together and busting ghosts in New York City. The movie is Reitman’s best work yet, and one that is filled with great depth and heart from start to finish. Featuring an iconic theme song and a bunch of influential characters, you have one influential film on your hand.

