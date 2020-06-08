Alia Bhatt Poses Alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Pet Dog, ‘They Make Everything Better’ Captions the Raazi Actress (View Pics)

Alia Bhatt Poses Alongside Ranbir Kapoor’s Pet Dog (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Alia Bhatt, who is reportedly staying with Ranbir Kapoor during lockdown, has shared a few pictures on Monday where she is seen with Ranbir's pet dog. In one of the sunkissed pictures, Alia can be seen hugging the dog. "They make everything better," Alia wrote on Instagram. Alia's sister Shaheen too posted a picture that shows her playing with the dog. Alia Bhatt Is Glowing Golden in Her Latest Sun-Kissed Picture and We Wonder if Beau Ranbir Kapoor Should Be Given the Photo Credits!

"At least we have dogs," Shaheen captioned the post. Alia is a huge pet lover. She has three cats at home, too. On the film front, Alia will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also features Amitabh Bachchan. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted Enjoying Family Time in Riddhima Kapoor’s Latest Instagram Post (View Pics)

She also has "Sadak 2" coming up, directed by her father Mahesh Bhatt and co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is a sequel to the 1991 hit, "Sadak"