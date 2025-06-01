Washington [US], June 1 (ANI): Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth recently appeared at Netflix's Tudum event to debut a teaser of their upcoming film 'Frankenstein'. They also shared some tidbits about the filmmaker Guillermo del Toro's project.

'Frankenstein' is an upcoming American science fiction drama film written and directed by Guillermo del Toro. It is based on Mary Shelley's 1818 novel Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus. The film stars Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Charles Dance, and Christoph Waltz.

Also Read | 'Happy Birthday Maa, I Miss You Everyday and Love You More': Sanjay Dutt Remembers His Mother Nargis on Her Birth Anniversary With Throwback Pictures (See Post).

The film stars Isaac as scientist Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the monster he creates, and Goth as Victor's fiancee, Elizabeth Lavenza. Del Toro has spoken about Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein being a longtime passion, something he has sought to make for decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Issac shared that when del Toro first mentioned the idea, "I wasn't expecting it. I was just sitting with him talking and after a long conversation he looked up at me and said, 'I think that you need to be my Victor Frankenstein.' I still can't believe it," as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'I Owe My Career to You': Playback Singer Palash Sen Remembers KK on His Death Anniversary (See Post).

"He said, 'I'm going to make you a banquet as an actor,' and that is what he did, every day I would come to set and I just was so excited and was doing all sorts of beautiful, difficult, expressive things," Isaac continued. "I just had him as my brother, right there helping me every step of the way," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Del Toro has previously said the project would not be an actual horror movie, and Isaac described it as "a big, Mexican, dark, sumptuous, dramatic character piece." Goth added, "It's an incredibly epic film. I've never been a part of something so big and so grand, but it's also incredibly emotional and deeply personal. It's a story that's been a part of Guillermo's life since he was a boy and so I definitely think people might be pleasantly surprised by how much heart there is in this movie."

Although Elordi was not present at the event, his monster did make a brief appearance in the new footage. Isaac described it as "heartbreaking" to see Elordi in character for the first time, noting, "he is such a graceful, beautiful, sad and rageful portrait of this creature." Goth said that the team "did such an amazing job with that makeup" for Elordi's character, recalling, "that was a hard gig for him, he was in that makeup chair for hours, but it was worth it because the makeup was incredible," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Frankenstein will arrive on Netflix in November. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)