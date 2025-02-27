The countdown to the Oscars has begun! The 97th Academy Award will take place on Sunday (March 2) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. In India, audiences can watch the prestigious ceremony live on Monday (March 3) on Star Movies and JioHotstar from 5:30 am IST onwards. The awards show will also be available after the live broadcast on JioHotstar. Oscars 2025: Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Rachel Zegler and More Among Fourth Slate of Presenters for the 97th Academy Awards.

The 97th Oscars will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning television host, writer, producer, and comedian Conan O'Brien. This will be O'Brien's first time hosting the Oscars. O'Brien, who has previously hosted the Emmys in 2002 and 2006, is expected to bring his signature wit and humour to the grand stage, making the event an unforgettable experience for film enthusiasts. Rapper and singer Queen Latifah will pay a special tribute to the legendary Quincy Jones at the 97th Academy Awards. Jones, a record producer, composer, arranger, conductor, trumpeter, and bandleader, has received numerous accolades, including 28 Grammy Awards. Executive producer Raj Kapoor shared the news during a press conference.

"One of the most exciting things that we've worked on this year is a musical performance that will tribute Quincy Jones," he said, adding that Queen Latifah will be "a part of the performance," reported Variety. The Oscars ceremony will also feature a Wicked medley performed by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with performances by Blackpink's Lisa, currently appearing in The White Lotus, Doja Cat, and Raye. Oscars 2025: Singer Queen Latifah to Pay Special Tribute to Legendary Quincy Jones at 97th Academy Awards.

The Academy Awards nominations were unveiled in January after voting had been extended twice because of the wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people and catastrophic property damage. Timothee Chalamet, who has proved his box office drawing power with Dune and Wonka, was nominated for best actor for his chameleonic performance as Dylan in A Complete Unknown. He will face off against The Brutalist star Adrien Brody, who became the youngest best actor winner in history at 29 for 2003's The Pianist.

Other best actor nominees include Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).