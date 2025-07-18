Los Angeles [US], July 18 (ANI): A movie on Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's final concert has been titled 'Back to the Beginning: Ozzy's Final Bow'.

As per Variety, the movie is scheduled to be released in theatres early 2026.

The 100-minute concert film documenting the band's sold-out stadium show in Birmingham is currently in production from Mercury Studios.

"Presented as a love letter to Ozzy and the pioneering sound of Black Sabbath, the theatrical release will be a distilled version of the epic all-day event held at Villa Park," a press release read.

"Featuring thunderous performances of 'War Pigs,' 'Iron Man,' 'Children of the Grave' and a show-stopping 'Paranoid,' the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal with exclusive behind-the-scenes access and interviews from this iconic live performance."

Hosted by Jason Momoa, the event also featured performances from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Ronnie Wood, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Slayer, Pantera, Tool, Yungblud, Papa V/Ghost and a drum-off between Tool's Danney Carey, Blink-182's Travis Barker and the Red Hot Chili Pepper's Chad Smith.

After the theatrical release of "Back to the Beginning" in early 2026, a physical product will also be available later in the year. (ANI)

