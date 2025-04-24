Washington DC [US], April 24 (ANI): Actor Paapa Essiedu, who garnered fame after landing the role of Snape in HBO's Harry Potter, has joined the cast of the drama series 'Falling' as the lead actor, reported Deadline.

The series will be directed by Peter Hoar, who is known for helming the series 'It's a Sin'.

As per the Deadline, Essiedu will play Catholic priest David opposite Keeley Hawes, who is devoted nun Anna. Both are deeply committed to their work in the church and in their community.

Neither is expected to fall in love. But when they do, both are forced to wrestle with what it means for them, their vows, and their relationship with God, reported the outlet.

The actor will be joining the cast of Rakie Ayola, Jason Watkins, Niamh Cusack, Adrian Scarborough, David Dawson, Susan Brown, Sandra Voe and TV newcomers Holly Rhys and Shayde Sinclair.

After landing the role, Essiedu expressed his excitement of working opposite Keeley, Peter and the rest of the team.

"Falling is a story that has Jack Thorne's singular talent of mining the sublime out of the ordinary, running all the way through. I can't wait to work with Keeley, Peter and the rest of the team to bring this world to life," as quoted by Deadline.

Essiedu has just been confirmed to play potions master Snape in HBO's decade-long Harry Potter remake following months of speculation. He has recently appeared in The Outrun, Black Doves and Black Mirror. (ANI)

