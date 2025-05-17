Cannes (France), May 17 (AP) A palm tree fell on a man at the Cannes Film Festival who was walking along the Croisette on Saturday in the seaside French town.

Authorities sped through festival-goers to tend to the person who laid injured and bleeding on the sidewalk.

Also Read | 'Snow Flower': Trailer of Chhaya Kadam-Starrer Draws Stupendous Reactions at Bharat Pavilion in Cannes Film Festival.

No information was immediately available on their condition.

Representatives for the festival didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Wants To Make Bollywood Movie, Shares His Affection for Indian Culture, Cinema, and People During Promotions of 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning'.

The incident happened midday at the festival.

Cannes, which runs until May 24, is about halfway through. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)