Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Making Monday brighter with her smile, actor Parineeti Chopra shared a selfie from her road and revealed that she hates such trips.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti treated fans with a picture of herself while flaunting her big smile for her Insta family.

In the picture, Parineeti is seen wearing a printed white- oversized t-shirt and black

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "A girl who hates road trips but smiles for the gram."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans and followers chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Your smile that what matters to us."

Another user commented, "I hate road trips too"

Meanwhile, she is gearing up for her upcoming film 'Chamkila'.

Parineeti recently revealed that she gained 15 kg for her role in Imtiaz Ali's film.

And now, to shed those extra kilos, she has resumed working out.

On Instagram, Parineeti shared a short video of herself working out at the gym. In the post's caption, she shared that she spent six months last year singing in AR Rahman's studio and then eating junk food, so she could put on 15 kg for the film.

"I spent 6 months last year singing in Rahman sir's studio, and going back home to eat as much junk as I possibly could to put on 15 KILOS for Chamkila! (Coming soon on Netflix) Music and Food. That was my routine," she wrote.

"Now that the film is done, the story is the opposite. I miss the studio, and work in the gym trying to look like myself again. And not like Amarjot ji! Its been hard. But anything for you Imtiaz sir! And this role," Parineeti added.

Speaking of 'Chamkila', the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The highest-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced. (ANI)

