Bigg Boss 17, TV’s most controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan, has taken an unexpected turn with the dramatic entry of Ayesha Khan as a wild card entry. Ayesha claims to be the ex-girlfriend of comedian Munawar Faruqui, a current contestant on the show, and her revelation has stirred up a storm of controversies within the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down in Tears After Ex Ayesha Khan Accuses Him of Being 'Involved With Multiple Women' (Watch Video).

Who Is Ayesha Khan?

Ayesha Khan is a 25-year-old model, influencer, and actor. Ayesha claims to be the ex-girlfriend of comedian Munawar Faruqui, a current contestant on the show, and her revelation has stirred up a storm of controversies within the Bigg Boss house. Ayesha Khan, known for her presence in music videos and web series, boasts a substantial following of over 1.5 million on Instagram, where she shares glamorous snapshots and videos. Additionally, she is recognised for her dedication to fitness and her skills as a dancer.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Ayesha revealed she has worked as a junior artist in the Kasauti Zindagi Kay Reboot, starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as the leads. She also played a negative role in the TV show Baalveer 3 and appeared in the Tamil film Mukhachitram (2022). Not just that, Khan had also been a part of the music video "Taveez" with actor Aftab Shivdasani.

Ayesha Khan's Instagram

Her Connection With Munawar Faruqui

The connection between Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui traces back to a year-long relationship that ended in October 2023. Ayesha alleges that Munawar cheated on her with another influencer, Nazila Sitaishi, and engaged in a duplicitous romance by professing love to both women simultaneously.

Adding an unexpected twist to the Bigg Boss narrative, Ayesha Khan entered the show as a wild card contestant on December 17, 2023. Filming for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Ayesha expressed her intention to expose Munawar's true character and seek an apology for his alleged betrayals.

