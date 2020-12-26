California [US], December 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra on Saturday treated fans to an adorable picture with sister Priyanka Chopra's four-legged friend Diana and termed her 'best girl in the world.'

The 'Jabariya Jodi' star hopped on to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Diana as she caresses her while making her sit on the lap.

In the photo, Chopra is seen smilingly posing for the lens and adored her furry friend, while donning a jacket of her sister's husband - Nick Jonas.

As Priyanka is currently stuck in London, Parineeti penned a sweet note from her little furry friend's side and said that she is missing the 'Dostana' star.

"Missing my Di Di! The best little girl in the world. @diariesofdiana Jacket courtesy @nickjonas," wrote the 'Kesari' actor.

Celebrity followers including Kanika Kapoor and more than 97 thousand fans liked the post within an hour of being posted.

Many fans left red heart emoticons and lovestruck emoticons and adored the photograph in the comments section. (ANI)

