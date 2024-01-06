Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 (ANI): On the occasion of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh's birthday, actor Parineeti Chopra dropped a BTS picture from the sets of their film 'Chamkila'.

Parineeti Chopra also wished her "Chamkila' Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday

On Saturday, she took to Instagram and wrote, "Mera yaara, mera pyaara, mera CHAMKILA!Happpy bday ji .. Wish you happiness and good health forever. I miss us singing together!And I cannot wait to show the world what we have created in #Chamkila. The music, the magic. @diljitdosanjh."

In the picture, Parineeti and Imtiaz can be seen sitting on the stage. Diljit, channelling Amar Singh Chamkila's look from the movie, wore a white kurta set.

Parineeti, on the other hand, wore a black and white suit.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' marks Diljit and Imtiaz's first on-screen collaboration.The film also stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles.

The makers have opted for a direct OTT release for their film. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' will stream on the OTT platform Netflix in 2024.

The film presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, Amar Singh Chamkila, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which finally led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

The highest-selling artist of his time, Chamkila is still regarded as one of the best live-stage performers that Punjab has ever produced.

Earlier, talking about the film, director Imtiaz Ali said, "Making "Amar Singh Chamkila" about the life of the iconic music star of the masses has been a unique journey for me. I could not have asked for better actors than the immensely talented Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra to play in this film, especially since it involves some live singing. The film follows the crazed popularity of Chamkila's daring songs, which society could neither ignore nor swallow. Having Netflix as a partner, I am humbled to take our story to millions of viewers not only in India but around the globe."

Diljit Dosanjh said, "Playing Amar Singh Chamkila has been one of the most challenging experiences of my life, and I am thrilled to be returning to Netflix with yet another exciting story. It has been a pleasure to work with Parineeti and the entire team that has worked extremely hard to bring this beautiful story to life. To be able to sing to Rahman sir's exemplary music was a meditative experience and I hope I have been able to do justice to his vision. Thank you, Imtiaz Bhajee, for believing in me for this role."

Parineeti said, "It is a privilege to play Amarjot, Chamkila's singing partner and wife, in this incredible film and I am truly grateful to Imtiaz sir for this opportunity. Sharing the screen with Diljit has been an immensely enriching experience. For me, singing is a passion and to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman has been a long-awaited dream. With Netflix's global platform, I believe our film will touch hearts far and wide, allowing Chamkila's inspiring tale to resonate with fans worldwide." (ANI)

