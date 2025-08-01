Washington DC [US], August 1 (ANI): 'Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight has boarded the team of Denis Villeneuve's upcoming directorial 'James Bond' movie. He has been hired to pen the script of the film, reported Variety.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the new 007 movie, via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films, respectively.

Knight is best known as the creator, executive producer and writer of the hit BAFTA-winning gangster drama series 'Peaky Blinders,' starring Cillian Murphy in the lead roles.

The British screenwriter, producer and director's TV resume also includes acclaimed shows like 'See' (Apple TV+), 'SAS Rogue Heroes' (BBC), 'A Thousand Blows' (Disney+), 'This Town' (BBC), 'The Veil' (FX) and 'All the Light We Cannot See' (Netflix).

He also co-created the international game show 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'

According to Variety, Knight's first produced film, 'Dirty Pretty Things,' was directed by Stephen Frears, won four British Independent Film Awards, the 2005 Humanitas Prize for Film, and earned an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay, among other honours.

Knight also wrote the screenplays for the Oscar-nominated films 'Eastern Promises' and 'Spencer,' as well as three films that he also directed: 'Hummingbird,' 'Locke' and 'Serenity.'

Steven Knight's upcoming projects include the hotly anticipated 'Peaky Blinders' feature film for Netflix and the historical drama series 'House of Guinness,' reported Variety.

According to the outlet, Villeneuve was officially hired to helm James Bond's 26th outing last month, and it was reported that the studio was looking to hire a screenwriter with some haste, as the studio is eying a potential 2028 release date.

The next step would be to lock in the actor who will fill the boots of Daniel Craig's iconic James Bond character. (ANI)

