Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Pete Davidson has shut down rumours about him dating Olivia O'Brien in the past.

"There is no truth to this," the "Saturday Night Live" alum's representative told Page Six.

"They were friends and hung out a few times," the representative added.

Pete and Olivia's dating rumours surfaced online after the latter claimed to have dated Pete, 28, before he started seeing Phoebe Dynevor.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of the "BFFs" podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards and Brianna Chickenfry, Olivia said she and the comedian were together in October 2020, adding that she did not think "anyone knew about that."

The songwriter also alleged that Pete broke things off via text message.

"He texted me and was like, 'I'm seeing someone else,'" she recalled.

Also, Pete and Phoebe never officially confirmed their romance. But they did unofficially confirm it in April 2021, when they were photographed candidly hugging and walking together on a grassy hill in Phoebe's native U.K.

Pete has now moved on to a new romance and has been dating Kim Kardashian for a while. (ANI)

