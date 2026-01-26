Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher extended his heartfelt birthday wishes to his niece Tanvi, on whom the actor based his directorial film 'Tanvi The Great', which was released last year.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared throwback photos of Tanvi, which feature the actor posing with Tanvi and actress Shubhangi Dutt. In the series of pictures, Tanvi appeared to be posing candidly with her family and Anupam Kher.

Anupam Kher penned a long birthday note describing Tanvi as autistic yet full of goodness, intelligence, honesty, humour, and "a brilliant singer," while crediting Tanvi for the idea that made the film possible.

Titled 'Happy Birthday to the real Tanvi', Anupam Kher wrote, "The seed of my film Tanvi The Great came from my niece Tanvi! She is one of my most favourite persons in the whole world! Being autistic, she has only goodness in her heart! She otherwise is Smart, very intelligent, funny, completely straightforward and a brilliant singer! Here is wishing her a long, healthy and happy life. Love you the most, Tanvi! You gave me the most amazing gift with the idea for the film."

The actor concluded the message with heartfelt love, gratitude and blessings for Tanvi's long, healthy and happy life.

"It made me the richest man on this planet! With Tanvi The Great, I understood the complete meaning of KINDNESS, GOONESS, COMPASSION, and the POWER OF TRUTH! Thank you for these teachings! You have not only impacted my life but also of the 250 odd unit members and so many people who watched the film. God bless you, beta! Love and blessings always!" concluded Anupam Kher.

'Tanvi The Great,' directed by actor Anupam Kher, features Shubhangi in the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The film explores themes of autism and the Indian Army. Shubhangi plays a young girl inspired by her late father's army service, as she dreams of following in his footsteps.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, and Karan Tacker in key roles. It has received praise internationally, having been screened at major festivals in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special screenings at the National Defence Academy and Southern Command in Pune. (ANI)

